UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Seals 16 Food Points

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 11:20 PM

PFA seals 16 food points

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday sealed 14 milk shops and two food points besides disposing of 680 litre chemically contaminated milk during a crackdown in different parts of the city.

On the directions of PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Naswana, food and dairy safety teams visited dozens of eateries, especially milk points in their respective areas to control the sale of impure and substandard food, said PFA spokesperson.

During the crackdown, dairy teams sealed milk shops in the areas of Taj Bagh, Taj Pura, Band Road and other parts of the metropolis.

Meanwhile, the food safety team closed down Al-Makkah General Store for not paying the license fees and non-adherence to the PFA's instructions.

The PFA director general said the PFA closed down various food points including a tea stall due to adulteration and violation of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

He said the PFA was utilizing mobile milk testing to quickly find out the adulteration and quality of milk on the spot.

Rafaqat Ali Naswana said the PFA was utilizing all available resources for the availability of pure milk.

Related Topics

Punjab Mobile Road Sale Bagh All

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Zayed bin ..

36 minutes ago

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

44 minutes ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

44 minutes ago

WHO Committees to Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier in ..

45 minutes ago

New political parties to emerge after resignation ..

45 minutes ago

Implementation of 13 articles of Constitution esse ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.