PFA seals 16 food points

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday sealed 14 milk shops and two food points besides disposing of 680 litre chemically contaminated milk during a crackdown in different parts of the city.

On the directions of PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Naswana, food and dairy safety teams visited dozens of eateries, especially milk points in their respective areas to control the sale of impure and substandard food, said PFA spokesperson.

During the crackdown, dairy teams sealed milk shops in the areas of Taj Bagh, Taj Pura, Band Road and other parts of the metropolis.

Meanwhile, the food safety team closed down Al-Makkah General Store for not paying the license fees and non-adherence to the PFA's instructions.

The PFA director general said the PFA closed down various food points including a tea stall due to adulteration and violation of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

He said the PFA was utilizing mobile milk testing to quickly find out the adulteration and quality of milk on the spot.

Rafaqat Ali Naswana said the PFA was utilizing all available resources for the availability of pure milk.