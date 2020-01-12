PFA seals 16 food points,issues warning notices to 277

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday sealed 16 food points and imposed emergency prohibition order on six while carrying out a province-wide operation against sweets shops, desi ghee and khoya production units.

The operation was led by PFA Director General Irfan Memon in Lahore.

He said food safety teams not only closed down premises but also discarded 1,200kg adulterated food which was confiscated during the daylong operation.

PFA's enforcement teams inspected 346 units in Punjab to examine food quality, hygiene and food safety standards.

The authority penalised 31 food business operators (FBOs) with hefty fines and served warning notices for improvement to 277 eateries out of 346.

The director general said that PFA had sealed the warehouse of Butt Sweets on Nisbat Road for using expired ingredients in the preparation of its products, poor storage system and presence of insects in the production area.

The authority also stopped the production of it by imposing an emergency prohibition order over violation of food law.

Irfan Memon said the PFA also took action against khoya units over proved contamination of skimmed milk, vegetable oil and powdered milk in khoya.

Food teams have found adulteration of chemicals and loose colours in banaspati ghee and fake desi ghee. He said thatthe use of adulterated food caused of several health problems for consumers.