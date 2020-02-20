PFA seals 18 more food points over worst hygienic condition, adulteration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :In a bid to make the province adulteration-free food region, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed 18 more food points including two milk shops in Lahore during the crackdown in 36 districts of Punjab, on Thursday.

PFA dairy safety teams under the supervision of its Director General Irfan Memon conducted raids in the different areas of Lahore after completing a grand operation in Faisalabad.

PFA Lahore teams sealed Al-Rehman Dairy and two outlets of Sufyan Milk Shop in Taj Bagh and New Canal Park. Irfan Memon said that both milk shops were closed down due to having low lactometer reading (LR), non-compliance of instructions, poor cleanliness arrangements and covered yogurt with dirty clothes. He said that teams also witnessed an abundance of insects and presence of washroom in the washing area.

He further said that use of substandard milk caused several health diseases besides stomach problems.

In Faisalabad, DG Irfan Memon sealed Sheryar Mirch Grinding and Ameer Mirch Grinding units on account of adulteration and poor cleanliness arrangements. He said that Red Chilli powder was being produced with rice hulls and expired red chilli. The PFA watchdog team stopped the production of Country Plus Foods and Ghulam Rasool Distributors on Jhang Road over the presence of expired food items . He further said that the team also issued a warning notice for improvement to Shabbir Dairy in Hirchan Pura Jinnah Town.

PFA Director General has directed all food business operators to make sure the food safety standards, otherwise strict action would be taken against them according to the provincial food law. He added that the team has discarded 1697.5 maunds unwholesome food including 52,000kg jaggery; 10,000kg fungus affected red chilli; 3,600kg sweeteners; 1,900kg turmeric and 400 kilo rice husk.

The authority also confiscated five grinding machines, four motors, mixer and weight machine during different raids.

Moreover, PFA raided Kaleem Grinding Unit in Gujranwala and sealed it due to preserving spices at foot level and presence of washroom in grinding area. The raiding team seized 100 kilograms spices. In another raid, Mian Munir Bakers was sealed for not taking measures to control pests, selling prohibited energy drinks.

The provincial food regulatory body also shut down Sardar Grinding unit in Hafizabad and Waqar Spices unit in Mandi Bahauddin over adulteration, poor storage system and unhygienic conditions. The team also closed down Makkah Sweets Bakers & General Store for doing businesses without a food license and unavailability of manufacturing and expiry dates on products.

PFA team sealed Al-Rafiq Foods in Layyah and three Karyana stores in other cities of South Punjab. These food points were sealed over violation of labelling, adulteration and for failing to meet the food standards in a laboratory test. PFA Bahawalpur team raided Al-Farooq Café Restaurant and sealed it for using rancid oil and poor cleanliness arrangements. Further, Maqsood & Farhan Desi Ghee Shop was sealed owing to adulteration and for failing to meet food standards.

A chicken shop was sealed over failure to produce a food license and presence of open drains in Raheem Yar Khan. Moreover, PFA has sealed Al-Hussain Soda Water factory over misbranding. Apart from that, workers of the shop did not have medical certificates.

The director general said that people could inform PFA concerning adulteration mafia on its Facebook Page, mobile application and Toll-Free number 0800-80500. PFA is taking action day and night against adulterators for rooting out the menace of adulteration from Punjab, he added.