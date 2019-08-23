UrduPoint.com
PFA Seals 2 Units, Confiscates 6,000 Ltrs Dirty Oil

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 12:30 AM

PFA seals 2 units, confiscates 6,000 ltrs dirty oil

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Authority unearthed two fat rending units here on Thursday extracting oil from the fat of animals.

The raids were conducted in the area of Band Road, under the supervision of PFA Director General Cap (retd) Muhammad Usman.

PFA team confiscated more than 6,000 litres oil during the raids.

The DG PFA said that oil was being produced after heating the filths and fats of animals collected on the Eid-ul-Azha.

He said that the supply of dirty oil was being supplied on local hotels instead of Bio-diesel companies. The DG further said that the use of harmful oil in the food might lead to stomach problems and other fatal diseases.

He said that the authority was fully active to ensure the provision of healthy and safe food for the public in the market.

