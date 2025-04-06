PFA seals 23 outlets, imposed fine of Rs 16 mln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed a Rs 16 million fine during the checking of 4,200 food outlets over poor arrangements and adulteration in the last month.

According to the PFA spokesman, 23 food points were sealed, while cases were registered against seven food outlets.

He said that 18,000 liters of adulterated milk mixed with water were also destroyed.

The spokesman urged the citizens to contact the helpline 1223 in case of any complaint.