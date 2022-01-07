PFA seals 232 food points, closure of 95 production unit last year

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued strict several operations against the adulterators and sealed 232 food points besides closure of 95 production units temporarily in 2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued strict several operations against the adulterators and sealed 232 food points besides closure of 95 production units temporarily in 2021.

A spokesperson for PFA said on Friday that the teams checked 37,759 sites at various places across Multan division in last year wherein . 110,000 liters of expired carbonated drinks, more than 24,669 liters of adulterated and defective milk was destroyed.

About 25,100 liters of substandard oil was recovered from fat rendering units while 11,289 liters of refined oil was recovered from restaurants and food points during this period.

About 65471 rotten eggs rejected from hatcheries and used in bakeries and 610 kg mango pulp was destroyed in Multan division.

As many as 8,075 kg of unhealthy meat, 8,888 kg of mixed spices and 1,027 kg of unhealthy open color was also disposed off.

About 45,492 kg of fungus-affected pickles, 28,734 kg sachets gutka, 700 kg mixed sweets and 1363 kg of faulty papad also disposed off.

Moreover, 3,616 food points were issued PFA licenses during above said period.

Likewise, FIRs were got registered against 20 food business operators for food adulteration and fraud.

DG Food Authority Rafaqat Ali Naswana, said that providing quality food to the people was the first priority as per vision of the Punjab government.

Crackdowns were being carried out indiscriminately to eradicate the Mafia, he concluded.