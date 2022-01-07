UrduPoint.com

PFA Seals 232 Food Points, Closure Of 95 Production Unit Last Year

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 07:40 PM

PFA seals 232 food points, closure of 95 production unit last year

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued strict several operations against the adulterators and sealed 232 food points besides closure of 95 production units temporarily in 2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued strict several operations against the adulterators and sealed 232 food points besides closure of 95 production units temporarily in 2021.

A spokesperson for PFA said on Friday that the teams checked 37,759 sites at various places across Multan division in last year wherein . 110,000 liters of expired carbonated drinks, more than 24,669 liters of adulterated and defective milk was destroyed.

About 25,100 liters of substandard oil was recovered from fat rendering units while 11,289 liters of refined oil was recovered from restaurants and food points during this period.

About 65471 rotten eggs rejected from hatcheries and used in bakeries and 610 kg mango pulp was destroyed in Multan division.

As many as 8,075 kg of unhealthy meat, 8,888 kg of mixed spices and 1,027 kg of unhealthy open color was also disposed off.

About 45,492 kg of fungus-affected pickles, 28,734 kg sachets gutka, 700 kg mixed sweets and 1363 kg of faulty papad also disposed off.

Moreover, 3,616 food points were issued PFA licenses during above said period.

Likewise, FIRs were got registered against 20 food business operators for food adulteration and fraud.

DG Food Authority Rafaqat Ali Naswana, said that providing quality food to the people was the first priority as per vision of the Punjab government.

Crackdowns were being carried out indiscriminately to eradicate the Mafia, he concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Oil Mango From Fat

Recent Stories

Int’l community's assistance to Afghanistan impe ..

Int’l community's assistance to Afghanistan imperative for regional peace: COA ..

2 hours ago
 PITB to develop CMS and establish dedicated helpli ..

PITB to develop CMS and establish dedicated helpline for Punjab Mines & Minerals ..

2 hours ago
 Khusro Bakhtiar rules out shortage of Urea in the ..

Khusro Bakhtiar rules out shortage of Urea in the country

2 hours ago
 MIKD conducts 10 transplants within 5 months

MIKD conducts 10 transplants within 5 months

14 seconds ago
 'I am not a virus,' insists Indian man named Kovid ..

'I am not a virus,' insists Indian man named Kovid

16 seconds ago
 ‘I’m the only fool in Bollywood, ’ admits ..

‘I’m the only fool in Bollywood, ’ admits Sunny Leone

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.