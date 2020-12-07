UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Seals 3 Honey-blending Factories

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

PFA seals 3 honey-blending factories

LAHORE, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed three honey-blending factories for preparing adulterated honey and 1130-kg fake honey, 1500-kg syrup and 450-kg of glucose were discarded.

Under the supervision of PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Niswana, food safety teams carried out an operation against fake honey units, said a spokesperson on Monday.

The PFA DG said Habib honey unit, Ahmed honey Unit and Etebar Khan Honey unit were sealed in Badami Bagh area of Lahore. Sealed honey factories were producing fake honey by adding sugar, glucose and loose unhealthy colours, he added.

He said that poor storage and pitiable arrangements of cleanliness was witnessed by the team during raid, adding that the use of adulterated honey causes diseases including diabetes.

The DG said that as per the vision of Punjab chief minister, eradication of counterfeiting and adulteration mafia was the first priority. People were requested to keep a vigilant eye on their surroundings and report if any adulteration was found.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Poor Punjab Bagh

Recent Stories

Barakah Unit 1 reaches 100% power as it steps clos ..

55 seconds ago

100 meetings take place on first day of Dubai Inte ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan's National Carrier PTCL Integrates Avaya ..

23 minutes ago

Zainab Jamil quits showbiz for Islam

46 minutes ago

Ongoing accountability process to reach to its log ..

3 minutes ago

Pesco to suspend power supply to various areas due ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.