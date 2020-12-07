PFA seals 3 honey-blending factories

LAHORE, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed three honey-blending factories for preparing adulterated honey and 1130-kg fake honey, 1500-kg syrup and 450-kg of glucose were discarded.

Under the supervision of PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Niswana, food safety teams carried out an operation against fake honey units, said a spokesperson on Monday.

The PFA DG said Habib honey unit, Ahmed honey Unit and Etebar Khan Honey unit were sealed in Badami Bagh area of Lahore. Sealed honey factories were producing fake honey by adding sugar, glucose and loose unhealthy colours, he added.

He said that poor storage and pitiable arrangements of cleanliness was witnessed by the team during raid, adding that the use of adulterated honey causes diseases including diabetes.

The DG said that as per the vision of Punjab chief minister, eradication of counterfeiting and adulteration mafia was the first priority. People were requested to keep a vigilant eye on their surroundings and report if any adulteration was found.