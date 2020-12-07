UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Seals 3 Outlets, Imposed Fine Of Rs 86,000

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

PFA seals 3 outlets, imposed fine of Rs 86,000

RAWALPINDI,Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) ::The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Monday sealed three outlets and imposed fine of Rs 86,000 on 23 outlets in the division for violating the rules of PFA Act.

The Departments spokesman told media that PFA teams during routine checking sealed Al-Medina while two outlets including Ghosia Mehria chicken shop and Asim Javed milk shop were sealed in Jehlum area for selling unhygienic meat and substandard milk respectively.

The teams also imposed fine of Rs 86,000 on 23 outlets while notices were issued to 204 outlets to improve cleanliness.

The teams also disposed of 325 liters of milk,18 kg meat and 7 liters expired cold drinks on the site.

He further said that strict action is being taken against violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the residents.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine SITE Media

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Participates in the Seventh ..

46 minutes ago

Man beaten by Maryam Nawazâ€™s guards for touching ..

53 minutes ago

Dubai Customs displays eight advanced technologica ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Free Zone introduces new packages for IT com ..

1 hour ago

The most favorite areas of PM in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Discouraging private LNG imports resulting in heav ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.