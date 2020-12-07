PFA seals 3 outlets, imposed fine of Rs 86,000

RAWALPINDI,Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) ::The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Monday sealed three outlets and imposed fine of Rs 86,000 on 23 outlets in the division for violating the rules of PFA Act.

The Departments spokesman told media that PFA teams during routine checking sealed Al-Medina while two outlets including Ghosia Mehria chicken shop and Asim Javed milk shop were sealed in Jehlum area for selling unhygienic meat and substandard milk respectively.

The teams also imposed fine of Rs 86,000 on 23 outlets while notices were issued to 204 outlets to improve cleanliness.

The teams also disposed of 325 liters of milk,18 kg meat and 7 liters expired cold drinks on the site.

He further said that strict action is being taken against violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the residents.