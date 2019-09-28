PFA seals 4 food points, Rs 84,000 fine imposed on others

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Friday sealed four food points including two soda water factories, a grocery and hotel in different districts of South Punjab.

Soda water factories and a grocery were sealed in Muzaffargarh and a hotel in Khanewal on charges of poor cleanliness, misbranding, presence of insects, bad water drums, sale of Gutka, absence of license, no medical certificates of employees, use of artificial sweeteners and other violations, said an official release.

During checking at Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Lodhran and Bahawalnagar, PFA teams imposed Rs 42500 fine on food points for not implementing guidelines.

Another Rs 41500 fine was imposed on food points in Layyah, Rajanpur and Rahimyar Khan.

A sizable quantity of expired and unhealthy food was also destroyed on the occasion. The PFA teams also issued final notices to other violators.