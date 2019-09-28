UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Seals 4 Food Points, Rs 84,000 Fine Imposed On Others

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 01:00 AM

PFA seals 4 food points, Rs 84,000 fine imposed on others

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Friday sealed four food points including two soda water factories, a grocery and hotel in different districts of South Punjab.

Soda water factories and a grocery were sealed in Muzaffargarh and a hotel in Khanewal on charges of poor cleanliness, misbranding, presence of insects, bad water drums, sale of Gutka, absence of license, no medical certificates of employees, use of artificial sweeteners and other violations, said an official release.

During checking at Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Lodhran and Bahawalnagar, PFA teams imposed Rs 42500 fine on food points for not implementing guidelines.

Another Rs 41500 fine was imposed on food points in Layyah, Rajanpur and Rahimyar Khan.

A sizable quantity of expired and unhealthy food was also destroyed on the occasion. The PFA teams also issued final notices to other violators.

Related Topics

Multan Poor Punjab Water Hotel Fine Sale Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Khanewal Lodhran Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur

Recent Stories

Emirati astronaut records one-hour film documentin ..

46 minutes ago

Gargash meets UN High Commissioner for Human Right ..

2 hours ago

UN Peacekeeping Mission's Helicopter Crashes in CA ..

55 minutes ago

New technologies changing societies: Experts

55 minutes ago

Lavrov, Pompeo Discuss North Korea, Afghanistan, U ..

59 minutes ago

Russia Has No Plans to Rebuild the Soviet Union by ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.