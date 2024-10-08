Open Menu

PFA Seals 5 Famous Restaurants On Motorways

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2024 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has launched an extensive inspection of food points located in motorway service areas and sealed five famous restaurants besides imposing fine worth Rs 2.57 million to 132 food outlets.

According to a spokesman for the authority, under the directives of the DG Food Authority, food safety teams conducted checks at 884 food outlets along the motorways and got registered one case while notices for corrective actions were issued to 682 foods outlets. The inspections also led to the confiscation of one maund of substandard used oil and over seven maunds of expired snacks and beverages.

Expired items were discovered on the shelves, alongside a lack of necessary records, prompting immediate action. DG PFA Asim Javed reported that expired cold drinks, snacks, and various confectionery items were found ready for sale.

The inspections revealed unsanitary conditions, including moldy freezers and poor cleanliness standards, with non-food grade utensils being used.

The PFA is not only focusing on motorway service areas but is also inspecting food points at truck stops, bus stands, railway stations, and along GT Road.

According to the DG, all items sold at these food points must be approved by the Punjab Food Authority. He cautioned that consuming substandard food products can lead to various health hazards.

Business owners are advised to purchase only from Punjab Food Authority-licensed suppliers to ensure quality. The DG emphasized that food points located on motorways M1, M2, and M3 must adhere to high standards of food safety, warning that strict actions will be taken against violators.

Travelers are encouraged to check the quality of food items before making purchases at service areas and to report any complaints by calling 1223. The PFA is committed to ensuring that all travelers have access to safe and quality food during their journeys, the DG added.

