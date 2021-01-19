UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Seals 6 Food Points In City

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 09:25 PM

PFA seals 6 food points in city

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday sealed six food points on the usage of hazardous, prohibited ingredients and violations of Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs) announced by the Authority

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday sealed six food points on the usage of hazardous, prohibited ingredients and violations of Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs) announced by the Authority.

Director General Punjab Food Authority Rafaqat Ali Nissoana said that Bhola Sweets Production Unit was sealed by food safety teams on the usage of non-food garaged colours and harmful chemicals in food products. Karachi Fish storage area in Shalimar was sealed on the basis of having a broken and rusty deep freezer as well as a stinky atmosphere.

He further said that Malik Shahzad Paanshop was sealed over selling prohibited gutka while 1090 sachet gutka has been confiscated.

Yasir Bakers was sealed over unavailability of medical certificates of food workers and incomplete labelling on products. Madina Naan Shop was sealed over poor arrangements of cleanliness and storage in Badami Bagh.

DG PFA added that Gulshan Shireen Sweets & Bakers was sealed by food safety teams on account of expired food items and presence of rodents in the production area.

Strict actions are being taken to ensure the provision of healthy and safe food to the general public, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Poor Punjab Gulshan Bagh

Recent Stories

Nawaz assets: NAB completes attachment process

3 minutes ago

German Eastern Business Association Hopes for Nord ..

3 minutes ago

US Imposes Visas Restrictions on Tanzanian Officia ..

3 minutes ago

US Sanctions Russian Vessel Fortuna Laying Pipelin ..

3 minutes ago

Speakers laud parliamentarians for promoting parti ..

6 minutes ago

7.9% increase in textile exports a good omen: PRGM ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.