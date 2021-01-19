PFA seals 6 food points in city

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday sealed six food points on the usage of hazardous, prohibited ingredients and violations of Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs) announced by the Authority

Director General Punjab Food Authority Rafaqat Ali Nissoana said that Bhola Sweets Production Unit was sealed by food safety teams on the usage of non-food garaged colours and harmful chemicals in food products. Karachi Fish storage area in Shalimar was sealed on the basis of having a broken and rusty deep freezer as well as a stinky atmosphere.

He further said that Malik Shahzad Paanshop was sealed over selling prohibited gutka while 1090 sachet gutka has been confiscated.

Yasir Bakers was sealed over unavailability of medical certificates of food workers and incomplete labelling on products. Madina Naan Shop was sealed over poor arrangements of cleanliness and storage in Badami Bagh.

DG PFA added that Gulshan Shireen Sweets & Bakers was sealed by food safety teams on account of expired food items and presence of rodents in the production area.

Strict actions are being taken to ensure the provision of healthy and safe food to the general public, he added.