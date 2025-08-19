PFA seals 8 multinational food brands, imposes Rs7.45m fine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded 14,000kg of biscuits of a popular children’s brand and sealed eight multinational food brands during a special crackdown against the adulteration mafia on Tuesday.

PFA also imposed heavy fines amounting to Rs7.45 million on 27 food chains and industries for violating food safety standards. Food safety teams inspected 28 well-known food chains and multinational factories, sealing eight until corrective measures are taken. Teams also discarded 300kg of raw material, 200 litres of chemicals and 50kg of loose colours. Several popular beverage, biscuit, cake, chips, snacks, oil and ghee factories were sealed.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed told media on Tuesday that the objective of the food safety operation is to conduct a comprehensive examination of the food industry.

He added that the operation report will be submitted to the Chief Minister Punjab and the Chief Secretary. He said that after the expiry of the deadline given for improvements. Factories will be re-inspected and in case of violations, licenses will be cancelled and strict legal action will be taken against the industries and those responsible.

The DG further said that it is mandatory for all food handlers whether in industries or roadside eateries to undergo medical check-ups and training.

He warned that any compromise on the quality of food items would not be tolerated. He said that PFA is ensuring equal enforcement of food laws across all businesses and that those found guilty of dealing in substandard food will face FIRs and closure of business.