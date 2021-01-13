UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Seals A Bakery, Discard 70 Liter Milk

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

PFA seals a bakery, discard 70 liter milk

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Wednesday inspected various sites while one bakery was sealed for not adopting cleanliness arrangements.

The department's spokesman told media that PFA teams during routine checking sealed Sufi Auto bakers production unit for not making hygiene environment while 70 liter adulterated milk was also discarded by the PFA teams in the Attock area.

The teams also imposed fine of Rs 69,500 on various outlets while notices were issued to 93 outlets to improve cleanliness.

He further said that strict action is being taken against violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the residents.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Attock Media

Recent Stories

Sharjah Astronomical Observatory records new globa ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan, Turkey agree to pursue joint strategy at ..

1 hour ago

UAE vaccinates 118,928 people against COVID-19 in ..

1 hour ago

Maulana Fazl says opposition is fighting a decisiv ..

1 hour ago

Pb govt to introduce new Law to discourage beggary ..

54 minutes ago

DPP authority slammed for letting U.S. take advant ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.