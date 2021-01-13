PFA seals a bakery, discard 70 liter milk

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Wednesday inspected various sites while one bakery was sealed for not adopting cleanliness arrangements.

The department's spokesman told media that PFA teams during routine checking sealed Sufi Auto bakers production unit for not making hygiene environment while 70 liter adulterated milk was also discarded by the PFA teams in the Attock area.

The teams also imposed fine of Rs 69,500 on various outlets while notices were issued to 93 outlets to improve cleanliness.

He further said that strict action is being taken against violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the residents.