PFA Seals Another 4 Food Outlets, Imposing Heavy Fines
Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) In a major crackdown on substandard food supply, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has launched a grand operation in the Lahore division, inspecting over 1,700 food points, and sealed four well known out outlets on Tuesday.
This initiative comes under the directive of the DG Food Authority, Asim Javed and the teams imposed fines exceeding 1.6 million rupees and one case has been registered.
The inspection also led to the disposal of 1,150 liters of adulterated milk, 380 kilograms of dead and sick chickens, and a substantial amount of inferior-quality oil and banned substances.
During early morning checkpoints, officials inspected 620,000 liters of milk and 44,000 kilograms of poultry.
Strict checkpoints were established at Tollinton Market and key entry points into Lahore.
The DG PFA Asim Javed highlighted that restaurants faced penalties due to extremely poor hygiene practices, including inadequate storage, dirty walls, rusty utensils, and unclean workers. He emphasized that the use of non-food grade ingredients in food preparation and delivery is strictly prohibited.
All food business operators are reminded to comply with the regulations set by the Punjab Food Authority. The DG reinforced a zero-tolerance policy against sellers of substandard food throughout Punjab, stating, “Fraudulent mafias are a plague to society; we need your support to eradicate them.”
