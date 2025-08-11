PFA Seals Biscuit Factory, Discards 50,000 Litres Of Expired Oil
Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), under the directions of Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, carried out a major crackdown in Lahore and surrounding areas, sealing a well-known biscuit factory and a food store during operations on Sheikhupura Road and Multan Road.
PFA teams inspected 11 food factories and units, imposing fines worth Rs765,000 on five of them. The operations led to the disposal of 50,000 litres of expired oil, 14,000kg of raw material, 900kg of powder, 250 expired gums, and other prohibited items. The biscuit factory on Sheikhupura Road was sealed for using expired raw materials, while the food store on Multan Road was shut down after 40,000 litres of expired oil were recovered from storage.
According to the DG, expired and fresh stock were found stored together without separation, hygiene arrangements were poor, and no mandatory records such as workers’ medicals or training certificates were available. The processing area also had a foul smell, with uncovered food items.
He said that, in line with the vision of the Chief Minister Punjab, all available resources will be used to eradicate the adulteration mafia. Food business operators must comply with food laws, he warned, as no leniency will be shown to violators.
Citizens have been urged to register food-related complaints via the PFA helpline at 1223.
