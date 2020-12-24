UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Seals Bottles Manufacturing Unit Over Counterfeiting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 10:57 PM

PFA seals bottles manufacturing unit over counterfeiting

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed a bottle production unit for manufacturing fake bottles of a well-known brand in the area of Allah Hoo Industrial Estate.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed a bottle production unit for manufacturing fake bottles of a well-known brand in the area of Allah Hoo Industrial Estate.

PFA food safety teams raided the production area and recovered 1500 plastic bottles of a well-known brand along with substandard raw material, coding machine, compressor and bottles manufacturing machine, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Naswana said that production unit was preparing fake bottles of famous brand with non-food graded material. The manufacturing unit was imprinting barcode on fake bottles to cheat consumer as original label on bottle.

Teams found poor arrangements of cleanliness while administration of production unit also failed to furnish food license. The counterfeit mafia is being traced on the tip of the supply of counterfeit bottles.

He further said that usage of non-food graded plastic material can cause several diseases amongst its consumer. Packing of food items will allowed to be made only with food graded material as per law of Punjab Food Authority. The business of anti-health elements found in counterfeiting will be shut down, he added.

Related Topics

Business Poor Punjab

Recent Stories

Merkel says 'confident' Brexit deal is 'good outco ..

4 minutes ago

UK will remain Europe's friend, ally and 'number o ..

4 minutes ago

Qauid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah paid glowing trib ..

4 minutes ago

UN Humanitarian Coordinator Calls for Halt in Atta ..

4 minutes ago

Nepalese Ambassador Meets With Indian Army Chief A ..

13 minutes ago

New Bill From House Democrats Seeks $2,000 COVID-1 ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.