PFA seals bottles manufacturing unit over counterfeiting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed a bottle production unit for manufacturing fake bottles of a well-known brand in the area of Allah Hoo Industrial Estate.

PFA food safety teams raided the production area and recovered 1500 plastic bottles of a well-known brand along with substandard raw material, coding machine, compressor and bottles manufacturing machine, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Naswana said that production unit was preparing fake bottles of famous brand with non-food graded material. The manufacturing unit was imprinting barcode on fake bottles to cheat consumer as original label on bottle.

Teams found poor arrangements of cleanliness while administration of production unit also failed to furnish food license. The counterfeit mafia is being traced on the tip of the supply of counterfeit bottles.

He further said that usage of non-food graded plastic material can cause several diseases amongst its consumer. Packing of food items will allowed to be made only with food graded material as per law of Punjab Food Authority. The business of anti-health elements found in counterfeiting will be shut down, he added.