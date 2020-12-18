UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Seals Carbonated Drinks Factory, 2 Chicken Meat Shops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 04:54 PM

PFA seals carbonated drinks factory, 2 chicken meat shops

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a carbonated drinks factory and two chicken meat shop for adulteration and counterfeit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a carbonated drinks factory and two chicken meat shop for adulteration and counterfeit.

PFA spokesperson said here on Friday the PFA food safety teams carried out an operation against adulteration mafia and sealed Pak House 6-B Food Industry's warehouse for non-compliance of Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs). The raiding teams recovered 108,000 bottles and 150kg rotten meat.

PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Naswana said the factory was sealed over placing eatables on the ground, adding that the action was taken over non-compliance previous instructions and excess of insects and rodents.

He further said that Nadeem Dumchi Processing Unit was sealed over finding dead birds in production area situated at Bakar Mandi Band road, adding the meat was being processed with dead chicken.

He mentioned that food safety teams witnessed stinky atmosphere, unavailability of food license and medical certificates of food workers.

He said that Malik Amjad Chicken Sale Centre was sealed over selling sick chicken birds.

Related Topics

Dead Punjab Road Sale Industry

Recent Stories

Shah Mahmood Qureshi says India was planning for s ..

12 minutes ago

Delayed purchase of wheat, sugar, LNG to burden ma ..

25 minutes ago

Kremlin on Navalny: Special Services Pay Attention ..

2 minutes ago

EAD denies media reports on 45 percent increase in ..

2 minutes ago

Intense coldness likely in most parts of country

2 minutes ago

Falling mercury increases demand of Winter wears

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.