PFA Seals Catering Unit Involved In Food Poising Incident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 12:00 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) sealed and fined a catering unit after a food poisoning incident involving over 200 guests in the Gujar Khan area.
According to the PFA spokesman, the initial investigation report had been submitted to the Director General of PFA Asim Javed, however, all people were out of danger.
The PFA teams closed the catering unit and imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 for unhygienic arrangements.
He said that PFA's continuously carried out the checking of food points according to the Chief Minister Punjab’s Mission “Healthy Punjab” and there was a zero tolerance policy against people selling diseases in the name of food.
Recent Stories
UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..
Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..
UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..
Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai
Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..
UAE to host summit on role of DNFBPs sector on combating financial crimes
GCC countries strategic hub for global investment, trade integration: Nahyan bin ..
‘Make It In The Emirates 2025’ milestone for national industry: CEO of ADNEC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA seals catering unit involved in food poising incident6 minutes ago
-
Heatwave grips country; temperatures soar above normal across regions:PMD6 minutes ago
-
Cultural celebrations introduce identity to our youth, Station Commander Murree16 minutes ago
-
SSUET holds session to review progress of ACTIVE project26 minutes ago
-
MWM to hold intra-party elections on April 19; secretary MWM26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Polio arrangements36 minutes ago
-
Drug, liquor suppliers nabbed36 minutes ago
-
Three Muzaffargarh's athletes selected for Asian U-17 Junior Athletics Championship in Bahrain36 minutes ago
-
Govt would help rehabilitation of fire affected traders of Hazro: Jahangir Khanzada36 minutes ago
-
Police arrest six in Illegal weapons crackdown36 minutes ago
-
PPP’s reservation over canals to be addressed through talks: Rana36 minutes ago
-
ECO delegation visits Lahore Fort46 minutes ago