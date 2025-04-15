PFA seals catering unit involved in food poising incident

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) sealed and fined a catering unit after a food poisoning incident involving over 200 guests in the Gujar Khan area.

According to the PFA spokesman, the initial investigation report had been submitted to the Director General of PFA Asim Javed, however, all people were out of danger.

The PFA teams closed the catering unit and imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 for unhygienic arrangements.

He said that PFA's continuously carried out the checking of food points according to the Chief Minister Punjab’s Mission “Healthy Punjab” and there was a zero tolerance policy against people selling diseases in the name of food.