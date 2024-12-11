Open Menu

PFA Seals Factory Producing Snacks With Substandard Oil

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2024 | 10:51 PM

PFA seals factory producing snacks with substandard oil

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed premises of a food factory on charge of producing snacks by using substandard and expired oil

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed premises of a food factory on charge of producing snacks by using substandard and expired oil.

PFA spokesman said here on Wednesday that PFA team headed by Additional Director Operations Tariq Mehmood Gul conducted raid at a snack manufacturing unit in Gulshan Ali Town where spurious items were being produced through substandard and unhygienic oil.

The team confiscated 150 liters of expired oil along with a large quantity of prohibited substances including loose colors and harmful chemicals which were later on discarded.

The PFA officials also sealed premises of the food factory and further action against its owner was under progress.

He said that using expired oil and harmful ingredients in food products posed serious health risks. "We are implementing a zero-tolerance policy against counterfeiters and food adulteration mafias", he added.

He stressed the need of collective efforts to eliminate such harmful practices from the society and urged the citizens to report similar violations in their surroundings by calling 1223.

Recent Stories

Dr Tariq welcomes talks offer by PTI for resolving ..

Dr Tariq welcomes talks offer by PTI for resolving political issues

1 minute ago
 SECP launches women equality in finance policy

SECP launches women equality in finance policy

1 minute ago
 Rana Mashhood for creating awareness to protect en ..

Rana Mashhood for creating awareness to protect environment

1 minute ago
 SECP successfully conducts pre-conference workshop ..

SECP successfully conducts pre-conference workshops ahead of 2nd IICMC 2024

15 minutes ago
 Kyrgyzstan to initiate Conservation Trust Fund for ..

Kyrgyzstan to initiate Conservation Trust Fund for saving mountains ecosystem: A ..

1 minute ago
 Peaceful protest right of every political party bu ..

Peaceful protest right of every political party but usage of state resources not ..

8 minutes ago
Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speak ..

Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speakers

8 minutes ago
 PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Za ..

PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

8 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA ..

PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA World Cup 2024 hosting rights

8 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces f ..

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces for successful IBO

8 minutes ago
 Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 n ..

Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 night: PM told

9 minutes ago
 Three Pakistani students excel in University of Lo ..

Three Pakistani students excel in University of London BBA Programme

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan