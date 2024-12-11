PFA Seals Factory Producing Snacks With Substandard Oil
Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2024 | 10:51 PM
The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed premises of a food factory on charge of producing snacks by using substandard and expired oil
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed premises of a food factory on charge of producing snacks by using substandard and expired oil.
PFA spokesman said here on Wednesday that PFA team headed by Additional Director Operations Tariq Mehmood Gul conducted raid at a snack manufacturing unit in Gulshan Ali Town where spurious items were being produced through substandard and unhygienic oil.
The team confiscated 150 liters of expired oil along with a large quantity of prohibited substances including loose colors and harmful chemicals which were later on discarded.
The PFA officials also sealed premises of the food factory and further action against its owner was under progress.
He said that using expired oil and harmful ingredients in food products posed serious health risks. "We are implementing a zero-tolerance policy against counterfeiters and food adulteration mafias", he added.
He stressed the need of collective efforts to eliminate such harmful practices from the society and urged the citizens to report similar violations in their surroundings by calling 1223.
