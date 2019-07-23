UrduPoint.com
PFA Seals Factory, Seizes Over 7,000kg Adulterated Spices

Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:30 PM

PFA seals factory, seizes over 7,000kg adulterated spices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed a factory and confiscated more than 7,000kg tainted spices during an operation in the area of Shadi Pura Bund Road, here on Tuesday.

PFA Director General Captain (retired) Muhammad Usman said the raiding team seized 5,620kg adulterated red chilli powder, 1,300kg hot pepper and 150kg turmeric. He said contaminated chilli was being prepared by colouring the husks of rice.

He further said the team also found a huge quantity of sawdust, husk of rice, loose colours and many other ingredients during the raid.

Muhammad Usman said these spices were supplied on the different small shops with different brand Names after packing in attractive packaging.

He added that authority has unearthed a factory after sting operation and surveillance of adulterated chilli supply chain.

He said the sale of loose spices completely is banned in Punjab for the last several months because the use of adulterated and substandard spices cause several diseases among consumers.

The director general said PFA would not compromise on the quality of food and would deal with iron hands to violators who would not meet the PFA food standards.

The Punjab Food Authority is doing work under the zero-tolerance policy against food adulterators in Punjab on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, he added.

