PFA seals factory, seizes substandard ghee, oil

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :In a resolute move to uphold food quality and safety, the Punjab Food Authority conducted a decisive raid at a factory and confiscated a significant 5000 kilograms of substandard ghee, alongside 1000 liters of oil, here Monday.

Not stopping at just seizing the compromised products, the PFA took immediate action to seal the factory, emphasizing its commitment to preventing any compromise on public health.

Official sources from the PFA stated, "This assertive action underscores the authority's unwavering stance against the person involved in selling substandard eatables.

" With a steadfast determination, the PFA officials declared that no one would be permitted to jeopardize the lives of the people through the distribution of substandard food items.

"This operation serves as a stark warning that the crackdown on the sale of substandard goods was not a one-time endeavor but a continuous effort. ""The Punjab Food Authority remains committed to safeguarding public health and preserving the integrity of the food supply chain, ensuring that substandard products find no place in the market," the official sources added.