PFA seals five food outlets

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed five food outlets during inspection of different shops in Dera Ghazi Khan division.

According to official sources, PFA teams inspected 95 food outlets in district Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Three shops including Khan Karyana Store, Chaudhary Sweets and another shop was sealed for using of substandard material in manufacturing of food items.

Similarly, two shops namely Quetta Hotel and Irfan Traders were sealed for lack of payment for licence, said official sources. The sources stated that nobody would be allowed to play havoc with public lives.