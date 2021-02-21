PFA seals five food points

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :The Punjab Food Authority's (PFA), during its continued crackdown against substandard food businesses, Sunday sealed five more food outlets.

A spokesperson for PFA said the teams of the authority carried out crackdown at various parts of South Punjab.

He said the food safety teams checked 644 food units out of which five were sealed over violations while notices were served to 401 other shops for improvement.

The sealed units included Gujjar diary in Vehari, Shahid Naveed Karyana store in Lodhran, Marshal milk foods in Sahiwal, Abdul Hamid milk collection center Liaqatpur and Punjab bakery in Muzaffargarh, he informed.

A sum of Rs 399,000 fine was also imposed on various shops while 300 kg red peppers, 40 kg turmeric, 406 litres adulterated milk and 178-litre beverages were disposed-off.