PFA Seals Five Food Points In City

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

PFA seals five food points in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Tuesday sealed five food points in the provincial capital over non-compliance of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), announced by the authority to ensure healthy food with quality.

According to a PFA spokesperson, Inayat Sweets in Ravi Town and Pak Shireen Sweets & Bakers Production Unit had sealed over the use of non-food graded colours, while Shafqat Sweets and Taqwa Sweets were sealed in Badami Bagh over non-compliance of the previous instructions. The PFA safety teams also found poor arrangements of cleanliness, excess of insects and rodents over there.

Novu Restaurant Johar Town was sealed for using expired food items in eatables and workers were using loose spices. Poor arrangements of cleanliness were also witnessed. He said that a Nashta Point was sealed in Faisal Town over placing prepared food items on the ground. Washing clothes in kitchen area, smoking and uncleaned food handlers.

He said that it was mandatory to abide by the PFA rules and laws to run a food business across the province.

