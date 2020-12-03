PFA seals five food points in muzaffargarh

Punjab Food authority (PFA) raided and sealed five food points on Thursday here after food safety teams checked 118 food points in Muzaffargarh, DG Khan and Layyah areas

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Food authority (PFA) raided and sealed five food points on Thursday here after food safety teams checked 118 food points in Muzaffargarh, DG Khan and Layyah areas.

The teams selaed Mahar Azan drink corner over selling gutka, Yasin karyana store over adulteration in red pepper, Karachi food festival over use of open spices , Notak tuc shop and Sanawan keryana store in Layyah over non payment of licence fee.

The unhygienic items recovered from there were also disposed-off on the spot.

The warning was also issued to 89 outlets for improvement.

Director General Food Authority Rifaqat Ali said that those playing with health of people didn't deserve any relaxation.

APP /shn-sak