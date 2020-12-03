UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Seals Five Food Points In Muzaffargarh

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 04:00 PM

PFA seals five food points in muzaffargarh

Punjab Food authority (PFA) raided and sealed five food points on Thursday here after food safety teams checked 118 food points in Muzaffargarh, DG Khan and Layyah areas

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Food authority (PFA) raided and sealed five food points on Thursday here after food safety teams checked 118 food points in Muzaffargarh, DG Khan and Layyah areas.

The teams selaed Mahar Azan drink corner over selling gutka, Yasin karyana store over adulteration in red pepper, Karachi food festival over use of open spices , Notak tuc shop and Sanawan keryana store in Layyah over non payment of licence fee.

The unhygienic items recovered from there were also disposed-off on the spot.

The warning was also issued to 89 outlets for improvement.

Director General Food Authority Rifaqat Ali said that those playing with health of people didn't deserve any relaxation.

APP /shn-sak

Related Topics

Karachi Punjab Muzaffargarh From

Recent Stories

PML-Q delegation led by Chaudhary Pervaiz condoles ..

3 minutes ago

Ulema assure coronavirus SOPs at mosques, urge pol ..

2 minutes ago

Four booked over power theft in sargodha

2 minutes ago

US: Three former presidents to vouch for vaccine s ..

2 minutes ago

FESCO chief for immediate installation of electric ..

2 minutes ago

One killed, another injured in different incidents ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.