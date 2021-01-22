PFA seals five outlets

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Friday inspected various sites while five outlets including two milk shops were sealed for selling adulterated milk.

The Departments spokesman told media that PFA teams during routine checking sealed two milk shops for selling substandard milk while one sweet shop was sealed for selling unhygienic sweets.

The teams also imposed fine on 10 outlets while notices were issued to 66 outlets to improve cleanliness.

He further said that strict action is being taken against violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the citizens.