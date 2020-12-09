PFA seals flavour manufacturing factory

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday sealed a factory for producing artificial flavours with expired chemicals in the provincial metropolis.

According to PFA spokesperson, the team under the supervision of PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Naswana raided quality flavours factory located at Thokar Niaz Baig and caught them red-handed preparing substandard flavours.

The PFA DG said the PFA had shut down the factory on the charges of adulteration and deceiving besides disposing of 2000 litre expired flavours during the operation, adding that the administration of the factory also failed to present the record of raw material and products in front of the raiding team.

He further said that the authority took action against the food business operators (FBO) by following the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. "The use of expired material in the preparation of any food products is a heinous crime while adulterators and malpractice would be dealt with an iron hand," he said.

He warned FBOs to follow the standard operating procedures, otherwise, the PFA would close down their businesses as per law.