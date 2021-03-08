PFA seals food point, fine imposed on others

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a food point and imposed fine on many others across the South Punjab over using sub-standard material and poor cleanliness arrangements here on Monday

The PFA teams under the supervision of DG Food Authority Rafaqat Ali Naswana conducted separate operations throughout the South Punjab. The team sealed Basti Sweets and Bakers Multan over mislabeling. The owners was using covers of different famous brands.

DG Food Authority Rafaqat Ali Naswana said that the milk powder was being used in the sweets while poor cleanliness arrangements were also noticed at the point.

The PFA team imposed fine of Rs20,000 on Hotel-1 for using expired food items.

On the other hand, PFA Muzaffargarh team imposed fine on various sweet shops and drink manufacturing points over using sub-standard material and poor cleanliness.

DG Food Rafaqat Ali Naswana said that business of sub-standard drinks increased in summer season, which resulted into different health related issues for kids and elders.

He said that strict action would be taken against the people involved in such type of activity.