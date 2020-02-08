UrduPoint.com
PFA Seals Food Points

8th February 2020

PFA seals food points

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority sealed 14 food points in Punjab, including four in the provincial metropolis, over violations of food regulations.

The authority also discarded 0.8 million cola drinks and huge amount of substandard food sweets, milk and other items during the last two days.

The action was taken against food businesses operators during visits of food safety teams which were monitored by the PFA officials in their respective districts, while DG PFA Irfan Memon led a grand operation in the city.

The PFA raided Amjad Labelling Unit and recovered more than 8 lakh fake bottles, caps and labels.

In South region, the PFA Multan team sealed Maqbool Ahmed and Imran Fat Rendering Unit over untraceable oil, having no contact with bio-diesel company, extracting oil from animal fats, having no labelling on processed oil and poor arrangements of insect control and stinky atmosphere, In Vehari, Mumtaz Spices Factory was sealed over adulterated spices, expired products and poor arrangements of cleanliness. Similarlyin, Rahim Yar Khan and DG Khan, Rehmani Sweets and Bakers and Waqar Sweets were sealed over usage of textile colours, toxic chemicals, having no certificates of workers.

in Bahawalpur, Alfarooq Food Café, Khan Broast and Chicken Biryani, Chaudhary G Chicken Broast were sealed over the usage of rancid oil, no labelling and having no record of oil changing while ,in Bahawal Nagar, Super Sip Tea warehouse was sealed over repacking of expired tea, addition of non-food graded colours and no cleanliness of store.

A team of PFA Rahim Yar Khan closed down Ishfaq Kiryana Merchant over selling prohibited gutka, expired items, loose spices and having no license In Faisalabad, the PFA raided Jamal Sweets and Bakers and sealed it due to poor storage, stinky atmosphere, rusted machinery and usage of toxic chemicals.

In Gujranwala division, the PFA team raided Mukhtar King Fish and sealed over adulterated spices, usage of broken fridge, having no medical certificates of workers and stinky atmosphere.

In Hafizabad, Adeel and Kashif Mart was sealed over selling expired food items and poor arrangements of cleanliness.

The PFA imposed Rs282,000 cumulative fine in districts while 157,500 fine was imposed onvarious eateries in south region, fine of 67,000 to various shopkeepers in Gujranwaladivision, and in Faisalabad Rs57,500 has been fined.

