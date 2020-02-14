UrduPoint.com
PFA Seals Food Points On Adulteration

Fri 14th February 2020 | 07:20 PM

PFA seals food points on adulteration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a food manufacturing company and confiscated a huge cache of artificial sweeteners and corn syrup during an operation in an area of Thokar Niaz Baig.

He said the action was taken against Venus Food Company for changing the labelling of expired products, poor storage, as well as found expired flavours, chemicals, milk powder and corn syrup.

Meanwhile, hazardous vegetable oil was preserved in the prohibited non-food graded drums. The enforcement team not only closed down premises, but rather confiscated 20,000kg artificial sweeteners; 3,000 litres corn syrup; 2,000kg white flour, vegetable oil and chemicals.

On the other hand, the PFA closed down eight food businesses over multiple violations while carrying out an operation to ensure the provision of healthy and safe food in the market as per the vision of the Punjab government. The PFA teams also punished dozens of food business operator with Rs 32,800 cumulative fine and served warning notices for improvement to more than 200 food outlets besides discarding thousands of kilograms unwholesome food.

In Rawalpindi, the PFA sealed Salfi Nihari and Asif Traders for unhygienic conditions and selling expired carbonated beverages, respectively. The team also seized 2,100 litres expired drinks during the raid.

The PFA Gujranwala meat safety team sealed three chicken shops for selling meat of emaciated chicken birds, doing business without medical certificates, stinky environment and worst condition of hygiene.

Meanwhile, the authority penalized several FBOs with hefty fines over violation of the Act.

In Faisalabad, the PFA closed down Boom Boom Chicken Shop for not adopting cone slaughtering system, the presence of a bathroom in working area and worst condition of hygiene. A team of the PFA also sealed Usman Traders due to selling adulterated and loose spices. Sar Yaz Sip & Bite was sealed by PFA owing to the poor storage system and use of rotten eggs.

PFA team raided Shah Muhammad Gujjar Dairy and sealed it over failure the samples and for selling substandard food products.

The PFA south region teams sealed three meat shops over the presence of dead chicken birds, not submitted fine fee and failure to meet food standards. PFA shut down Data Bakers and Zatoon Bakers due to using substandard ingredients and failing to produce food licenses.

In Muzaffargarh, dairy safety teams sealed Peer Ashiq Bakhsh Cream Separation unit and Moeen Ameen Milk Shop for removing the cream from milk, selling adulterated milk and failing to meet hygienic working environment.

In Multan, the PFA closed down Al-Barak Foods Private Limited and Al-Noor Foods on account of fake labelling and for producing poor quality food for children.

Furthermore, PFA Bahawalpur team caught a fake milk-producingfactory while taking action on the tip-off of its vigilancecell.

More Stories From Pakistan

