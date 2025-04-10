PFA Seals Food Unit, Discards 12,000-kg Preserves
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a preserves production unit in Sundar Industrial Estate. During operation 12,000-kg of rotten and fungus-infested carrot and Apple preserves were discarded on the spot and a fine of Rs. 200,000 was imposed.
Inspection revealed extremely unhygienic conditions with foul odors and uncovered preserves stored in non-food grade drums. Expired flavoring agents were also found on site while raw material was kept directly on dirty floors.
The DG Food Authority stated that the unit was producing 'murabba harar', carrot and 'gulkand' preserves in violation of food safety standards. Unit lacked medical certificates, staff training and essential records.
Such substandard preserves pose a serious stomach and intestinal health risks.
These products were being supplied to urban and suburban markets of Lahore. Punjab Food Authority is committed to uprooting such hazardous practices. Strict action will be taken against those playing with public health for profit.
