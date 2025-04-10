Open Menu

PFA Seals Food Unit, Discards 12,000-kg Preserves

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 06:50 PM

PFA seals food unit, discards 12,000-kg preserves

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a preserves production unit in Sundar Industrial Estate. During operation 12,000-kg of rotten and fungus-infested carrot and Apple preserves were discarded on the spot and a fine of Rs. 200,000 was imposed.

Inspection revealed extremely unhygienic conditions with foul odors and uncovered preserves stored in non-food grade drums. Expired flavoring agents were also found on site while raw material was kept directly on dirty floors.

The DG Food Authority stated that the unit was producing 'murabba harar', carrot and 'gulkand' preserves in violation of food safety standards. Unit lacked medical certificates, staff training and essential records.

Such substandard preserves pose a serious stomach and intestinal health risks.

These products were being supplied to urban and suburban markets of Lahore. Punjab Food Authority is committed to uprooting such hazardous practices. Strict action will be taken against those playing with public health for profit.

Recent Stories

PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run ..

PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run target for Islamabad United

22 minutes ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

39 minutes ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

3 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

4 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

4 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

4 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan