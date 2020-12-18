PFA seals four dairy shops; imposes fines on 11 food points

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) enforcement teams on the directives of Director General (DG) PFA Rafaqat Ali Naswana has accelerated its ongoing operation and sealed four dairy shops here besides imposing fines on 11 food points in different areas of the City.

According to a PFA spokesman, the dairy safety teams conducted raids in Mohalla Qasimabad and collected samples. The teams sealed four dairy shops over violations of the provincial food regulations and selling adulterated milk.

The teams also imposed fines on 11 food outlets for poor condition of hygiene while as many as 70 notices were issued.

He said that those playing with health of people didn't deserve any relaxation and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators.

He said, the PFA was taking measures for provision of quality food to people including milk, meat and other edibles in the open market.

The teams had been directed not to spare those playing with the health of the people, he added.