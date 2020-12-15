UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 06:51 PM

PFA seals four food points

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Authority's (PFA) crackdown continued against substandard food businesses as the teams sealed four more food outlets including dairy unit and general stores here on Tuesday.

The crackdown was vigorously in various parts of city.

A spokesperson for PFA said that The teams sealed Dilshad Milk Processing Unit and Jamal Diary Unit adding that 200 litres milk was disposed off during the inspection for adulteration.

Dead files and other insects were found in the milk, he informed.

It was stored in chemical drums at Jamal Diary where safety measures were not being followed in processing area.

Sultan Karyana Store was sealed because gutka was being sold on it, the spokesperson stated.

240 sachet of gutka were recovered from the shop, he concluded.

