PFA Seals Four Murabba & Pickle Units

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 38 seconds ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 10:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday carried out a special drive to check pickles and Murabba production units in Punjab and sealed four units besides blocking the production of two units.

The teams of the PFA also served 107 warning notices to production units for bringing about improvement over failure to meet the food laws.

This was said by PFA Director General Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman, adding that teams also punished 26 Food business Operators (FBOs) with heavy fine tickets and seized over 3,500kg unwholesome food during the operation.

Meanwhile, teams confiscated 2,640kg Murabba with thick layers of fungus on it, 873kg expired pickle and a huge quantity of loose colours and spices as well.

The PFA teams examined total 144 units throughout the province in a daylong operation, including 82 units in Lahore zone, 29 in Rawalpindi, 26 in Multan and seven units in Muzaffargarh zone.

The DG said the PFA had sealed units for using chemically contaminated rotten fruits and vegetables in the preparation of Murabba and pickle.

