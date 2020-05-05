PFA seals four points of fake beverage, coloured candies in food, grain market

In a marathon operation, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed four points including spurious beverage and coloured candies in and around food and grain market for using substandard material and unhealthy ingredients

A spokesperson of PFA said on Tuesday that the authority sealed four food points including Al Habib Foods, Gujjar Foods, Momina Foods and NWH Foods for making fake beverage, and using artificial flavours.

Al Habib foods was to manufacture 48,000 litre beverage from the raw material available there, he said adding that mango flavours, Roh Afza and AL Habib Sting Drink samples have been dispatched to labortary for testing.

He informed that NWH foods was sealed due to usage of unhealthy ingredients for making candies.

The teams recovered 7500 empty bottles, 677 kg beverage, and 75 kg non food grade ingredients were recovered from these food points, the spokesperson said and added that 300 litres fake Roh Afza, as much unhealthy juice and 48 litres flavours were disposed off at the spot.

Artificial flavours cause heart, kidneys and bones diseases, he concluded.