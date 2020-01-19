UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Seals 'Gur' And 'Tangri' Units

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 05:50 PM

PFA seals 'Gur' and 'Tangri' units

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) ::The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Sunday sealed a Gurr (jaggery) and a Tangri (sweet jaggery sticks) production units at Toba Road Jhang and Sheikhupura Road Faisalabad.

A PFA spokesman said the jaggery unit was owned by Ghulam Abbas and others. The accused were busy in preparing spurious jaggery by using expired items of toffees, candies and etcetera.

The PFA team seized 800-kilogram spurious jaggery and the machinery too.

It also unearthed a sweet jaggery sticks production unit at Sheikhupura Road where spurious sweet jaggery sticks were being prepared.

The PFA team seized 600-kg spurious sweet jaggery sticks and 100-litre used and dirty oil and other chemicals.

The PFA team sealed the units and started further investigation.

aar/ia/ma/rsd

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Oil Road Jhang Sheikhupura Sunday

Recent Stories

World&#039;s first risk management standard for en ..

37 minutes ago

Ohoud Al Roumi briefs Costa Rican delegation on UA ..

37 minutes ago

Khalifa University’s 2019 Young Future Energy Le ..

52 minutes ago

OPEC decreased production by 2 million barrels per ..

1 hour ago

UAE, India share &#039;strong sense of responsibil ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah real estate transactions reached AED24.2 b ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.