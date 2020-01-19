PFA seals 'Gur' and 'Tangri' units

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) ::The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Sunday sealed a Gurr (jaggery) and a Tangri (sweet jaggery sticks) production units at Toba Road Jhang and Sheikhupura Road Faisalabad.

A PFA spokesman said the jaggery unit was owned by Ghulam Abbas and others. The accused were busy in preparing spurious jaggery by using expired items of toffees, candies and etcetera.

The PFA team seized 800-kilogram spurious jaggery and the machinery too.

It also unearthed a sweet jaggery sticks production unit at Sheikhupura Road where spurious sweet jaggery sticks were being prepared.

The PFA team seized 600-kg spurious sweet jaggery sticks and 100-litre used and dirty oil and other chemicals.

The PFA team sealed the units and started further investigation.

