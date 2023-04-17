PFA seals hospital canteen over violations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a famous cardiac hospital's canteen over worst condition of hygiene and violation of the PFA Act on Monday.

A spokesperson for PFA told media here that FBO (Food business Operator) was also using rotten fruits to prepare juices and failing to meet the hygienic working environment. He said the raiding team also witnessed the presence of open dustbins, dirty kitchen and an abundance of flies in the production area.

Apart from that, the workers of the unit did not have medical certificates.

He said that provision of harmful or unhealthy food items in hospitals cannot be tolerated under any circumstances because the use of substandard food causes health problems for consumers. The process of checking the canteens is continued to ensure the safe food supply in public and private hospitals. "Our mission is to eliminate food-borne diseases by ensuring the supply of safe food," he added.