UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Seals Juice Factory, Issues Warning To 7 Units

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 11:50 PM

PFA seals juice factory, issues warning to 7 units

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Food safety teams of the Punjab food Authority (PFA) during the inspection of juice factories sealed one and issued warning to seven other units for improvements.

The teams of the PFA under the supervision of DG Irfan Memon started inspection of juice factories and inspected 12 juice factories in different city areas in which one unit was sealed for adulteration and seven others issued notices to improve hygienic condition and other arrangements.

Related Topics

Punjab

Recent Stories

&#039;Dubai Gold Exchange&#039; registers best mon ..

21 minutes ago

&#039;Dubai Gold Exchange&#039; registers best mon ..

21 minutes ago

Nigeria Establishes Committee to Address US Entry ..

29 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives ISESCO Director-General

36 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives ISESCO Director-General

36 minutes ago

Punjab Healthcare Commission TAC elects convener, ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.