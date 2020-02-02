PFA seals juice factory, issues warning to 7 units

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Food safety teams of the Punjab food Authority (PFA) during the inspection of juice factories sealed one and issued warning to seven other units for improvements.

The teams of the PFA under the supervision of DG Irfan Memon started inspection of juice factories and inspected 12 juice factories in different city areas in which one unit was sealed for adulteration and seven others issued notices to improve hygienic condition and other arrangements.