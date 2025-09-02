Open Menu

PFA Seals Ketchup Unit, Dairy Shops, 3 FIRs Registered

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 07:46 PM

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) enforcement teams sealed a ketchup manufacturing unit and three dairy shops and registered three FIRs during operations conducted on Multan Road, Umar Chowk, and Shan Bhatti Road

The operation was carried out on the directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid.

During the crackdown, food safety teams discarded 16,500 litres of adulterated milk, 2,000 kilograms of ketchup and mayonnaise, and more than 40 kilograms of chemicals.

The DG said samples of ketchup and mayonnaise failed spot testing, as the BRIX level was below the prescribed limit, while the discarded sauces also did not meet mandatory quality standards.

The ketchup unit was found using non-food grade chemicals and prohibited colours, in addition to maintaining unhygienic conditions. Food items were stored on the floor, while employees’ medical records, training certificates, and documentation were incomplete.

He warned that consumption of substandard milk and sauces can cause serious harm to the stomach, liver, and intestines. He added that PFA is ensuring strict monitoring at every stage of food production, from preparation to delivery, to eliminate adulteration.

The DG also urged the public to carefully check food items before purchase and to report complaints through the PFA helpline 1223.

