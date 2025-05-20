Open Menu

PFA Seals 'kulfi' Unit In Shahdara

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2025 | 06:20 PM

PFA seals 'kulfi' unit in Shahdara

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) A food safety team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a substandard “kulfi” production unit in Shahdara on the directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid on Tuesday.

The operation was conducted in Loha Market near Ravi Bridge, where the team found the unit operating under extremely unhygienic conditions.

Despite previous warnings, the food business operator failed to comply with PFA instructions. The unit was using unfiltered water in the production process, and food handlers were working without medical certificates or proper hygiene training.

During the inspection uncovered raw materials were found placed directly on the ground in a contaminated environment, posing serious food safety risks.

