UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Seals Manufacturing Unit, Imposes Rs 81,500 Fine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

PFA seals manufacturing unit, imposes Rs 81,500 fine

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a manufacturing unit related to food business and a sweet shop besides imposing fine on several others over violation of the food safety laws in the district.

According to a DGPR handout, the teams conducted raids at various food outlets and sealed Funny Food Bubble Manufacturers over making prohibited food items, violating labeling rules and non-availability of medical certificates of employees.

Another team sealed Ali Sweets over non-payment of licence fee and ignoring previous directions. The teams also imposed fine of Rs81,500 on various other food outlets over sale of expired items and poor cleanliness arrangements.

Related Topics

Business Poor Punjab Fine Sale

Recent Stories

Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif to condole deat ..

11 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Pakistani FM

12 minutes ago

‘Raj Kumari lied once again,’: Firdous Ashiq A ..

14 minutes ago

'You can't bulldoze show of hands through Presiden ..

1 hour ago

French premier isolated after Macron tested positi ..

18 minutes ago

Bangladesh's COVID-19 deaths exceed 7,192, total c ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.