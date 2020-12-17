PFA Seals Manufacturing Unit, Imposes Rs 81,500 Fine
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a manufacturing unit related to food business and a sweet shop besides imposing fine on several others over violation of the food safety laws in the district.
According to a DGPR handout, the teams conducted raids at various food outlets and sealed Funny Food Bubble Manufacturers over making prohibited food items, violating labeling rules and non-availability of medical certificates of employees.
Another team sealed Ali Sweets over non-payment of licence fee and ignoring previous directions. The teams also imposed fine of Rs81,500 on various other food outlets over sale of expired items and poor cleanliness arrangements.