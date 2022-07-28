PFA seals meat shops

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Director Operations South of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday sealed several meat shops following unhygienic condition in slaughter houses.

Owners of the meat shops were booked in FIRs registered with respective police stations.

According to official statement issued by DG Food Authority, Shoeb Jadoon. Exactly three water filtration plants were closed until revamping its system be done to provide clean drinking water.

A food bakery located near central jail was fined worth Rs.40,000 for using rotten eggs in its products.

A sweet shop, Makhana and Rewari Production Unit was also fined worth Rs. 27,000 for spotting dead flies in its products with defective cleanliness in its premises.

Action was taken in different parts of Multan and Khanewal, The official statement said.

Shoeb Jadoon said providing good-quality products to masses was first preference of Punjab Food Authority.