UrduPoint.com

PFA Seals Meat Shops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 28, 2022 | 03:50 PM

PFA seals meat shops

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Director Operations South of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday sealed several meat shops following unhygienic condition in slaughter houses.

Owners of the meat shops were booked in FIRs registered with respective police stations.

According to official statement issued by DG Food Authority, Shoeb Jadoon. Exactly three water filtration plants were closed until revamping its system be done to provide clean drinking water.

A food bakery located near central jail was fined worth Rs.40,000 for using rotten eggs in its products.

A sweet shop, Makhana and Rewari Production Unit was also fined worth Rs. 27,000 for spotting dead flies in its products with defective cleanliness in its premises.

Action was taken in different parts of Multan and Khanewal, The official statement said.

Shoeb Jadoon said providing good-quality products to masses was first preference of Punjab Food Authority.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Police Punjab Water Jail Khanewal

Recent Stories

vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with It ..

Vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with Its Long Battery Life

3 hours ago
 Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization ..

Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS)

3 hours ago
 Pakistan rupee reaches Rs239.5 in interbank market

Pakistan rupee reaches Rs239.5 in interbank market

3 hours ago
 Huawei Releases a New Lineup of Flagship Products ..

Huawei Releases a New Lineup of Flagship Products during Summer Launch Event in ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Army, FC assist civil administration in r ..

Pakistan Army, FC assist civil administration in rescue & relief efforts in floo ..

4 hours ago
 PM says all state organs should act within constit ..

PM says all state organs should act within constitutional domains

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.