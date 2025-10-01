PFA Seals Milk Centre In Sialkot
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 05:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted a crackdown in Sialkot, sealing a milk collection centre at China Chowk for selling adulterated milk and registering a case against its owner.
According to the details, 1,500 liters of adulterated milk, 200 kg of khoya and a large quantity of unsafe food colors were discarded during the operation.
The authority also imposed fines of Rs.
270,000 on four food outlets, including a sweets shop, two restaurants and an ice cream point, over unhygienic conditions and violations of Punjab Pure Food Regulations.
Director General Food Authority Asim Javed said that, on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, operations are being carried out across the province to ensure safe food for citizens.
He said adulteration would not be tolerated and strict action would continue.
Recent Stories
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
MoHAP, WHO organise training programme to enhance elderly care capacities
Abu Dhabi Customs, US Customs and Border Protection explore enhanced cooperation
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 2025' badminton championship
TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Battery, Stylish Design, and Everyd ..
Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends faculty councils to clinical discipl ..
PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA seals milk centre in Sialkot8 minutes ago
-
Brother killed in family dispute in DI Khan8 minutes ago
-
LHC raised objections on Sheikh Rashid's petition against May 9 cases8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran reaffirm resolve to curb narcotics trade8 minutes ago
-
DINAR Cancer Hospital launches month-long awareness campaign for cancer18 minutes ago
-
PERA force activated in Faisalabad18 minutes ago
-
44th National Kabaddi Championship kicks off18 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews flood relief efforts in Kot Momin18 minutes ago
-
Punjab, Uzbekistan pledge closer trade ties, boost investment cooperation18 minutes ago
-
Uzbek parliamentary delegation visits Lahore Fort18 minutes ago
-
Five drug dealers jailed18 minutes ago
-
Mehfil-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) held at RWU28 minutes ago