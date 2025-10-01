Open Menu

PFA Seals Milk Centre In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 05:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted a crackdown in Sialkot, sealing a milk collection centre at China Chowk for selling adulterated milk and registering a case against its owner.

According to the details, 1,500 liters of adulterated milk, 200 kg of khoya and a large quantity of unsafe food colors were discarded during the operation.

The authority also imposed fines of Rs.

270,000 on four food outlets, including a sweets shop, two restaurants and an ice cream point, over unhygienic conditions and violations of Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

Director General Food Authority Asim Javed said that, on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, operations are being carried out across the province to ensure safe food for citizens.

He said adulteration would not be tolerated and strict action would continue.

