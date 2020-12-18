PFA seals milk production unit

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a milk production unit and a milk shop and imposed fine on several other food outlets over violation of the food safety laws in the district.

According to a DGPR handout, the teams conducted raids at various food outlets and sealed Arshad Synthetic Milk Unit for preparing milk by using cooking oil, soy powder, artificial ingredients and chemicals.

Another team sealed Asad Milk Shop on non-payment of licence fee and ignoring previous directions.

The teams also imposed Rs68,000 fine on various other outlets over presence of insects, sale of expired food items and unhygienic conditions.