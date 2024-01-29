Open Menu

PFA Seals One Food Outlet, Imposes Fine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) To control adulteration and sale of substandard food stuff, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out raids in various bazaars and markets of Attock city on Monday.

PFA officials said that a special food safety team, under the supervision of Director Operations Amna Rafeeq has carried out surprise visit of various restaurants and bakery manufacturing units operating in the city and sealed a bakery production unit overutilization of substandard food items, poor storage system, wrong labelling, usage of blue drums and poor sanitation.

The raiding team also discovered the presence of insects, unavailability of record and medical certificates of its workers and improper cleanliness arrangements; subsequently the production unit was sealed. Food items weighing to 220 kilogram was also destroyed during the raid.

The spokesman has said that the team also imposed fine worth over 0.160 million over two restaurant and one bakery production unit over poor hygienic condition.

