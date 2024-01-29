PFA Seals One Food Outlet, Imposes Fine
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) To control adulteration and sale of substandard food stuff, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out raids in various bazaars and markets of Attock city on Monday.
PFA officials said that a special food safety team, under the supervision of Director Operations Amna Rafeeq has carried out surprise visit of various restaurants and bakery manufacturing units operating in the city and sealed a bakery production unit overutilization of substandard food items, poor storage system, wrong labelling, usage of blue drums and poor sanitation.
The raiding team also discovered the presence of insects, unavailability of record and medical certificates of its workers and improper cleanliness arrangements; subsequently the production unit was sealed. Food items weighing to 220 kilogram was also destroyed during the raid.
The spokesman has said that the team also imposed fine worth over 0.160 million over two restaurant and one bakery production unit over poor hygienic condition.
Recent Stories
Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices
Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz
SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved
Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC
Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dallas Peace and Justice Center urges early release of Yasin Malik for peaceful dialogue5 minutes ago
-
Breastfeeding awareness drives safest way of preventing outbreak of 'Pneumonia cases': Minister15 minutes ago
-
FIA busts fake veterinary medicine racket in Lahore15 minutes ago
-
Seven family members injured in road accident in Muridke15 minutes ago
-
Weapons Banned Under Section 144 in Kohat15 minutes ago
-
Dera’s Rescue 1122 service handles 174 emergencies last week15 minutes ago
-
Education institutions play vital role against drug addiction among students25 minutes ago
-
Cop injures in shootout35 minutes ago
-
Blue Fair offering business opportunities to women to open on Feb 1135 minutes ago
-
One dead, another Injured during clash between political party workers in Karachi35 minutes ago
-
Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices37 minutes ago
-
DC imposes ban on display of arms45 minutes ago