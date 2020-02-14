UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Seals One Store, Imposed Fine Of Rs 44,500

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 07:10 PM

PFA seals one store, imposed fine of Rs 44,500

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The Punjab food Authority(PFA) Friday sealed one general store and imposed fine of Rs 44,500 on various outlets during checking in Rawalpindi areas.

According to PFA spokesman, the teams sealed Atta general store for selling expired items while notices were issued to 134 outlets to improve cleanliness else strict action would be taken against them.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Sharjah showcases its ‘Child-friendly Urban Plan ..

1 minute ago

Law makers vow to promote minorities’ rights

11 minutes ago

President Erdogan, PM Khan sign MoUs, address join ..

36 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat is disappointment over use of non-pa ..

1 hour ago

Is every one questioning PM Khan over his ineligib ..

2 hours ago

Dist govt plans to assign city roads to investors ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.