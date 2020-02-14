PFA seals one store, imposed fine of Rs 44,500

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The Punjab food Authority(PFA) Friday sealed one general store and imposed fine of Rs 44,500 on various outlets during checking in Rawalpindi areas.

According to PFA spokesman, the teams sealed Atta general store for selling expired items while notices were issued to 134 outlets to improve cleanliness else strict action would be taken against them.