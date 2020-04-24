PFA seals point over sub-standard material

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed a chilli powder sales point and recovered an ample quantity of sub-standard red chilli powder and tea here on Thursday

The PFA team under the supervision of Director Operations South Shahzad Magsi conducted raid at Ahmed goods transport situated at Multan Grain Market.

During the raid, samples of red chilli powder and tea at the spot which confirmed that these items have been made with sub-standard material.

The team recovered 6000 kg red chilli powder, 1275 kg tea, 576 litre Rooh Afza drink, 360 litre Nestle red grapes juice and other sub-standard food items from the sales point.

The involved dealers were going to supply this unhygienic food items across South Punjab which could resulted into cancer of liver and stomach, PFA sources added.

The Punjab Food Authority has Sealed the point and started legal procedure against the owner.