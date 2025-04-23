PFA Seals Production Unit, Discards Over 80 Kg Sweets
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2025 | 08:22 PM
Punjab Food Authority sealed a prominent sweets & bakers unit on Ferozepur Road during a raid supervised by DG Asim Javed
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Punjab Food Authority sealed a prominent sweets & bakers unit on Ferozepur Road during a raid supervised by DG Asim Javed. Over 80 kg of sweets and chocolate powder were discarded due to extremely poor hygiene conditions.
According to DG PFA, sweets were being prepared using expired ingredients and banned food colors that pose serious health risks to the stomach, liver and intestines.
Inspection teams found multiple violations including insect and rodent infestation, broken and rusty freezers, dirty floors, uncovered bakery items and use of substandard ghee.
A washroom was also found inside the production area.
Food items lacked expiry labels, baskets were left open, and overall sanitation was severely compromised. Food handlers had no medical fitness or training certificates.
DG Asim Javed reiterated PFA’s zero tolerance policy against food adulteration and vowed to continue field operations against violators.
He urged citizens to check labels before purchasing food products and report violations via PFA helpline 1223 or official Facebook page.
