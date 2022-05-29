PFA seals production units of two juice factories

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed production units of two juice factories for using sub-standard material and poor cleanliness arrangements during a special operation launched here on Sunday.

As per directives of the Director General PFA Shoiab Khan Jadoon, the PFA team launched an operation at two juice factories situated at Qasba Marral old Shujabad road and Bahawalpur bypass Chowk.

The PFA team imposed fine of Rs 70,000 each on both juice factories and sealed production units till bring improvement in quality. The factory owner was using chemicals, sub-standard mango pulp and flavors in the production of juices. The manufacturers were also involved in not mentioning expiry dates on packing, using bottles of different brands, expired chemicals and poor cleanliness arrangements at filing areas.

The PFA teams disposed off 500 kg sub-standard mango pulp, 334 litre flavored drinks and 13 kg flavors recovered from the factories.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, DG PFA Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that PFA striving hard to ensure availability of good quality food items and beverages to citizens. He said that the people involved in manufacturing sub-standard and unhygienic food items and beverages would be treated with iron hands. He said that zero tolerance policy was being adopted against the violators of SoP.